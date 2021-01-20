IAS officer AL Jarhad posted as secretary to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

In a minor reshuffle, AL Jarhad, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1997 batch, was on Wednesday posted as the secretary to the chief minister. Jarhad, who was transferred from BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the additional commissioner last year as the secretary of relief and rehabilitation, could not take over and he was since then waiting for the posting.

RS Jagtap, IAS officer of the 2008 batch, who is the joint commissioner of sales tax at Aurangabad, has been appointed as the Beed district collector.

Aman Mittla, IAS officer of the 2015 batch, who is the chief executive officer of Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, has been posted as the Latur Municipal Commissioner.

SR Chavan, IAS officer, has been appointed as the Kolhapur Zilla Parishad CEO.