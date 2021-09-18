I-T Dept conducts search & seizure operation at various premises of prominent actor in Mumbai - Here's what we know so far

The income tax department has conducted a search and seizure operations at various premises of a prominent actor in Mumbai, ANI reported.

The agency also conducted search and seizure operations at Lucknow-based group of industries engaged in infrastructure development. As per the statement by Central Board of Direct Taxes, 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Gurugram has been covered.

As per the report by NDTV, the actor is Sonu Sood.

"During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," CBDT added.

The agency added that the total amount of tax evaded has been unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:09 PM IST