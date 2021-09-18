e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

RN Ravi sworn-in as Governor of Tamil Nadu'Can't continue with such humiliation,' CM tells Sonia Gandhi ahead of Punjab meet, say sources
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:09 PM IST

I-T Dept conducts search & seizure operation at various premises of prominent actor in Mumbai - Here's what we know so far

FPJ Web Desk
I-T Dept conducts search & seizure operation at various premises of prominent actor in Mumbai - Here's what we know so far | File Photo

I-T Dept conducts search & seizure operation at various premises of prominent actor in Mumbai - Here's what we know so far | File Photo

Advertisement

The income tax department has conducted a search and seizure operations at various premises of a prominent actor in Mumbai, ANI reported.

The agency also conducted search and seizure operations at Lucknow-based group of industries engaged in infrastructure development. As per the statement by Central Board of Direct Taxes, 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Gurugram has been covered.

As per the report by NDTV, the actor is Sonu Sood.

"During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," CBDT added.

The agency added that the total amount of tax evaded has been unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore.

ALSO READ

'Mann ki baat' in Punjab? Infighting in AAP as camp wants Bhagwant Mann to be CM face

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal