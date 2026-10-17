'I Have Returned Home,' Says Anand Dubey After Joining Shinde Sena, Cites Ideological Differences With Sena (UBT)| VIDEO

Anand Dubey. | ANI

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Anand Dubey on Saturday expressed joy and gratitude after joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, describing the move as a return to his political roots.

Anand Dubey Calls It Homecoming

Speaking to reporters, Dubey said, “I feel immense joy. I have returned home. I was originally with the Shiv Sena; I began my political journey there, inspired by the ideology of the revered 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Balasaheb Thackeray.”

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Referring to his association with Shiv Sena (UBT), Dubey said he had worked sincerely for the party over the years but due to some changing circumstances, he had to shift his political allegiance.

Recalls Association With UBT

“Later, circumstances changed, and for a time, I had to be part of a faction known as 'UBT'. Even there, I worked with complete sincerity and dedication, faithfully representing the party’s stance,” Dubey said.

Explaining his decision to switch sides, Dubey added, “I had been feeling unsettled for quite some time, and today, I have returned to my original home.”

Joins Shinde Sena In Thane

According to reports, Dubey officially joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on October 16, 2026, in Thane. His induction took place in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, marking another political shift within Maharashtra's Shiv Sena factions.

Dubey had earlier resigned from the primary membership and all positions in Shiv Sena (UBT) on October 12, 2026, days before joining the Shinde camp.

Cites Ideological Differences

While announcing his resignation, Dubey reportedly expressed feelings of mental suffocation and distress over what he described as changes in the party's ideological direction and internal functioning.

He maintained that his political beliefs were rooted in Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma, along with the ideals associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar.

Dubey indicated that these convictions made it increasingly difficult for him to align with certain positions adopted by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Political Setback For UBT

Dubey's departure is being viewed as a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), particularly because of his prominent role as a national spokesperson and media representative.