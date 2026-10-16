Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Anand Dubey Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena In Thane |

Thane: Anand Dubey, a prominent Hindi-speaking face and national spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, officially joined the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on October 16, 2026, in Thane. His induction took place in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, marking a major political development in Maharashtra.

Dubey Resigned On October 12

Prior to joining the Shinde camp, Dubey had abruptly resigned from the primary membership and all positions within Shiv Sena (UBT) on October 12, 2026. During his resignation announcement, he expressed deep mental suffocation and distress regarding the party's changing ideological trajectory and internal dynamics. He explicitly stated that his core beliefs centered around Hindutva, Sanatan Dharma, and icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar, making it difficult for him to align with certain contemporary stances of the UBT faction.

Dubey’s transition is considered a substantial political setback for Uddhav Thackeray, especially given his role as a key media communicator and a close associate within Aaditya Thackeray’s inner circle. As a leading North Indian voice for the party in Mumbai, his departure weakens the UBT faction's outreach among Hindi-speaking voters. By embracing the *Dhanush-Baan* (Bow and Arrow) symbol under Eknath Shinde's leadership, Dubey stated that he is returning to what he considers the true path of Balasaheb Thackeray's original Hindutva ideology.

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