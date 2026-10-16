FDA Crackdown Hits 7 Establishments, Including Sodexo-Run Kitchen At Fortis Hospital | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of seven food establishments in Mumbai, including Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd’s kitchen at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, after inspections revealed serious hygiene violations, including cockroaches, fungus-infested food transport containers and rusted knives in the kitchen where meals were being prepared for patients.

The other establishments facing action are Mumbai Bites in Girgaon, Sophia College Canteen on Bhulabhai Desai Road, Avenue E-Commerce Ltd in Sion, Janata Bakery in Jogeshwari East, PSN Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd and Arihant Aahar (Onyx) in Ghatkopar East.

Hygiene violations found during inspections

At the Sodexo kitchen, officials found cockroaches, food waste in drainage areas, fungus-infested food transport containers and rusted knives. The findings raise concerns about food safety at a facility catering to hospital patients, who may be particularly vulnerable to infections.

Janata Bakery in Jogeshwari East scored only 28 out of 88 marks, or 32%, during the inspection. At Arihant Aahar (Onyx) in Ghatkopar, officials conducted an inspection following a complaint alleging the use of unauthorised artificial food colours in sweets.

Closure notice issued to sweet shop

The FDA has also issued a closure notice to Manmandir Sweets in Kaju Pada, Borivali East, after officials also found fly infestation, unclean utensils, missing medical certificates for workers and staff residing at the manufacturing premises.

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Suspected substandard food products seized

In separate action, the FDA seized food products worth Rs 22,045 from Shree Sadguru Foods in Hanuman Nagar, suspected to be substandard.

Samples of the seized food products have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. The FDA said further legal action would be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the test reports are received.

Banned gutkha seized in crackdown

In a separate crackdown, the FDA seized banned gutkha stock worth Rs 11 lakh in two operations with the help of police. FIRs were registered at MIDC Police Station and Dahisar Police Station.

Fortis responds to FDA observations

At Fortis, patient safety, quality of care and hygiene are paramount. We have taken note of the communication from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning the on-premise kitchen operated by our third-party dietary service provider – M/s Sodexo India Services Pvt. Ltd., which holds the relevant food business licence.

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We take the observations raised by the FDA seriously and have directed the service provider to promptly address them and ensure compliance with all applicable food safety requirements. We are coordinating with the service provider to review the corrective measures being undertaken.

Appropriate alternative arrangements are being made, wherever required, to ensure the uninterrupted provision of safe, nutritious meals to patients and their attendants.

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