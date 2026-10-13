'I Have Not Been Transferred': Tukaram Mundhe Clarifies Role As FDA Commissioner Amid MPSC Probe Panel Appointment

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | File pic

Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe on Monday, October 12, clarified that he had not been transferred from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, amid reports surrounding his appointment as secretary of the state government's five-member committee investigating alleged paper leaks and irregularities in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations.

In a post on X, Mundhe dismissed speculation about his transfer and confirmed that he continues to serve as FDA commissioner. He also reiterated his commitment to tackling food safety violations and the circulation of adulterated and substandard products.

“No, I have not been transferred from FDA. I continue to serve as Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. Our fight against unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs goes on. I continue to serve as Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra. Our fight against adulterated food and substandard drugs continues unabated.”

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Mundhe named secretary of the MPSC inquiry committee

The Maharashtra government announced the committee's composition on Sunday, with former judge Dilip Bhosale appointed as its chairman. Besides Mundhe, the panel includes IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, former IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik.

The committee was constituted following protests by MPSC aspirants in Pune, who had been demonstrating for around 10 days at SM Joshi Bridge, demanding reforms in the commission and an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination process.

State minister Shivendraraje Bhosale conveyed the decision regarding the panel after meeting the protesting candidates. Following the announcement, the aspirants called off their agitation.

MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar subsequently announced that he had proceeded on leave until the inquiry was completed.

Probe to cover present and former MPSC officials

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier expressed the state government's willingness to establish an inquiry committee to investigate alleged examination paper leaks and other irregularities. The probe will cover the tenures of current and former MPSC chairpersons and members.

Fadnavis said the government had proposed a judicial inquiry after aspirants demanded the removal of Bhimanwar over paper leaks that allegedly occurred before he took charge of the commission.

"Their demand was that the state government should send recommendation to the President of India for the ouster of the present chairman. The state government proposed a judicial inquiry committee which would probe current as well as the past chairpersons and officials (members) of the MPSC," the CM had said.

He added that if the committee establishes misconduct by a chairperson, its recommendations would be forwarded to the President under Article 317 of the Constitution for appropriate action. Article 317 deals with the removal and suspension of chairpersons and members of Public Service Commissions.

(With Inputs From PTI)