'I Don't Have Time To Listen To Him': Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Targeting Govt Over CJP Protest |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of making baseless allegations without offering any constructive solutions.

Fadnavis targets Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said he did not listen to Gandhi's parliamentary speech as he believed there was "never any real substance" in his speeches.

"I didn't actually listen to Rahul Gandhi's speech because I don't have the time to listen to him. There is never any real substance in his speeches. When any opposition leader speaks, they certainly make allegations. If there is something wrong, they should definitely speak up and offer comments," Fadnavis said.

#WATCH | Nagpur: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement in the House, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I didn't actually listen to Rahul Gandhi's speech, because I don't have the time to listen to him. There is never any real substance in his speeches. When any opposition… pic.twitter.com/b4lTXKFTBj — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

Stepping up his criticism, Fadnavis said Gandhi had neither given any solution nor provided any proposal for the welfare of the country's youth.

"He has neither given any solution nor offered any proposal for the welfare of the youth. Simply spouting falsehoods and making allegations all day long won't yield anything for the nation's youth," he added.

Response to Parliament speech

Fadnavis' remarks came in response to Gandhi's speech during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, where the Congress leader spoke about the nationwide protests led by students and youth over the alleged NEET paper leak. Gandhi praised the protesters for seeking justice and questioned the Centre's handling of the nationwide movement.

Escalating his attack, Gandhi also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. Accusing Shah of authorising the use of force against students, Gandhi said, "He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot."

Examination reforms defended

Referring to the proposed reforms in the examination system, Fadnavis defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence that the new Bill would strengthen the examination process.

"This new system will usher in a highly secure examination process and serve the welfare of our youth," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The legislation introduces stricter provisions to curb paper leaks and organised examination fraud, with the aim of ensuring greater transparency, fairness and integrity in recruitment and entrance examinations conducted by public authorities.

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