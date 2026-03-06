'I Also Feel Like Dying...': Father Of Dixit Solanki Heartbroken After Son Killed In Drone Strike Near Muscat – WATCH |

Mumbai: The father of 32-year-old Kandivali resident Dixit Amritlal Solanki expressed his heartbreak after his son was killed when a missile-armed drone struck the MT MKD Vyom, a tanker carrying gasoline, near Muscat on March 1. The Indian Embassy confirmed the incident, which occurred off the northern coast of Muscat while Solanki was serving as a crew member. While a few crew members were rescued on March 2, Solanki died in the attack.

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Dixit's father said he now feels he has no purpose to live, adding, "I am living only for my daughter now." Solanki was a resident of MHB Colony, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West.

The grieving father of the 32-year-old only made a plea of wanting his son’s body back to perform his last rites and associated rituals post that. "I want my son’s body. I have already lost my son, and without his body, we cannot perform the last rites or pooja," he told FPJ.

Read Also Iran Raises Warship Attack Issue With India Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

He also added that the company is still not providing any information about his son's body. "Jiske liye kamaya maine, woi dur chala gaya."

Sharing details from the crew, he said, "The crew told me there were four people in the engine room, and Dixit was among them." Expressing the depth of his grief and helplessness, the father added, "I also feel like dying."

Neighbour Sonal Prajapati, who moved to the area six months ago, said, "We know the family, the boy and his family are all good people. Just six months ago, he lost his mother to cancer." She added that Solanki had returned to work only three months ago, making his sudden death all the more tragic.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/