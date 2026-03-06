 US–Iran–Israel War: ‘Our Response Is Clear,’ Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Tells Mediators To Focus On US & Israel, Not Iran
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS–Iran–Israel War: ‘Our Response Is Clear,’ Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Tells Mediators To Focus On US & Israel, Not Iran

US–Iran–Israel War: ‘Our Response Is Clear,’ Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Tells Mediators To Focus On US & Israel, Not Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian said countries trying to mediate the conflict should address the actions of the United States and Israel, not Iran. In a message posted on X, he said Tehran remains committed to peace but will defend its sovereignty.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Masoud Pezeshkian | X

Tehran: In a message to countries attempting to mediate a truce between Iran and United States–Israel, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said their focus should be on the US and Israel, not Iran. He did not specifically name any country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict."

The statement indicates that Iran is unlikely to respond positively to mediation efforts that ask it to scale back its actions and instead wants international efforts focused on the United States and Israel.

Read Also
US–Iran–Israel War: Dubai Residents Asked To Avoid Open Areas, Get Phone Alerts For Possible...
article-image

Meanwhile, the United States–Israel military campaign against Iran entered its seventh day on Friday, with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening the risk of wider regional escalation.

Follow us on