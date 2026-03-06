US–Iran–Israel War: Dubai Residents Asked To Avoid Open Areas, Get Phone Alerts For Possible Missile Attack

X

Amid the escalating military conflict in West Asia, residents in Dubai received alerts on their phones about a potential missile attack on Friday, as Iran attacked US bases in several Gulf countries over the past week.

“Due to the current situation and potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors and open areas,” the alert read, according to news agency AFP. The alert reportedly sent to Dubai residents’ phones by the Emirati Interior Ministry read.

The fresh alert comes a day after residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi received another warning about a possible missile strike on their phones, shortly before a projectile over Dubai was intercepted on Thursday.

The UAE reportedly intercepted 131 drones and six missiles on Thursday, bringing the total into the hundreds when counted from the day Iranian strikes were first reported in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The United States–Israel military campaign against Iran has entered its seventh day, with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening the risk of wider regional escalation.