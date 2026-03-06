Iran Raises Warship Attack Issue With India Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss the evolving regional situation following recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

According to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two leaders spoke about regional developments as well as bilateral relations between Tehran and New Delhi.

During the conversation, Araghchi described the recent attacks by the United States and Israel as military aggression against Iran. He said governments around the world and the United Nations should strongly condemn what he termed the “criminal actions” carried out against his country.

The Iranian minister also referred to the alleged US strike on the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena, which Tehran claims was targeted in international waters nearly 2,000 miles away from Iran without prior warning. Araghchi said Iran would pursue the matter through legal and international mechanisms.

In a separate call, Araghchi also spoke with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. During the discussion, he expressed appreciation for Sri Lanka’s assistance in rescue operations involving sailors from the Iranian frigate.

The Iranian minister emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of Iranian vessels and their crews operating in international waters.

Both sides in the conversations highlighted the importance of continued diplomatic contacts and consultations between their countries amid the escalating tensions in West Asia.

India has not yet publicly detailed the contents of the call but has consistently called for restraint and dialogue in the region.