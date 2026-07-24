“Hum Bharat Ke Log”: Tushar Gandhi Leads Mumbai Event Highlighting Constitutional Values & Democratic Rights |

Mumbai: Amid chants of “Azadi, Azadi”, around 200 activists, students, writers, poets, Dalit Panther members and citizens gathered at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh near Azad Maidan in Fort for ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log – Voice of Resistance’, a cultural programme centred on constitutional values.

The event was presided over by Tushar Gandhi, who launched the ‘Lawyers of Students’ app, an initiative aimed at providing free legal assistance to students participating in CJP protests across the country.

Those present included Dhananjay Shinde, Aamir Kazi, Guddi Tiwari, Sudhir Dhawale, Suvarna Salve, Subodh More, Tejas, Huma Namal, actor Sushant Singh, Akshay from Raigad and Advocate Todkar.

Through speeches, poetry, songs and personal accounts, participants raised issues related to education, employment, social justice and constitutional rights. Speakers stressed the need to protect democracy, liberty, equality, fraternity, social harmony and justice through peaceful constitutional means.

Marathi, Hindi and Urdu poetry, including works by Namdeo Dhasal, and revolutionary songs formed part of the programme.

Guddi Tiwari recalled India’s democratic movements and urged citizens to join the annual August Kranti March on August 9. Tushar Gandhi called for peaceful democratic participation.