Bombay City Civil Court Bar Association Backs Student Protesters, Condemns Police Action & Offers Legal Aid Amid NEET Paper Leak Row

Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of NEET protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Monday | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association extended its support to the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak , passing a resolution strongly condemning the use of force against demonstrators and assuring legal assistance to aggrieved students.

Bar Association Passes Resolution

At an urgent meeting held at the Bar Association premises on Thursday evening, members unanimously adopted a resolution expressing serious concern over reports and videos purportedly showing police action against students who had gathered peacefully to voice their concerns over the future of education.

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In its resolution, the association said it was deeply disturbed by visuals and media reports allegedly depicting police assaulting students, including women protesters, and using lathi charges and tear gas to disperse demonstrations. "The use of force against students exercising their constitutional rights is deeply disturbing and cannot be countenanced in a society governed by the rule of law," the resolution stated.

The Bar Association observed that law enforcement agencies are expected to exercise restraint and act in accordance with the constitutional rights and dignity of citizens. It noted that the right to peaceful protest is protected under Article 19 of the Constitution and is also recognised under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which India is a signatory.

Bar Association Cites Supreme Court Ruling

Referring to the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ramlila Maidan Incident, In Re (2012) 5 SCC 1, the association said the apex court had held that police action against peaceful assemblies must satisfy the constitutional principles of necessity and proportionality.

The resolution also criticised the alleged use of intimidation against peaceful protesters, including the registration of criminal cases. "The Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association deprecates any measures adopted, such as the use of force or intimidation tactics, including filing FIRs against peaceful protesters," it said.

Describing the issues raised by students as matters of significant public importance, the association said concerns relating to the future of education have far-reaching implications for the country's youth and should be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation. "The present situation calls for constructive dialogue, mutual respect and reasoned discussion between the students and the government," the resolution added.

Legal Aid Assured

The Bar Association also announced that it would extend legal assistance to students and other aggrieved persons, whenever required. "The Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association assures to provide legal assistance to aggrieved persons as and when required," the resolution stated. The resolution was signed by Bar Association President Ravi Prakash Jadhav and Honorary Secretary Asif Naqvi.

The statement comes amid mounting criticism of the police's handling of student protests in Mumbai, where several demonstrators have alleged excessive force, preventive detentions and intimidation during the ongoing agitation demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and reforms in the examination system.

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