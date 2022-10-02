Huge setback for Uddhav faction: 4,000 Sena workers from Aaditya Thackeray's constituency join Shinde camp

ANI

Nearly 4,000 Shiv Sena workers from Worli -- Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's constituency -- have joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Sunday, in a bad sign for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

The Sena workers went to join up with the Shinde faction at the Chief Minister's official residence at Varsha, in the Malabar Hills neighborhood of the city.

Following the 2019 state Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena and its longtime ally, the BJP, had a falling out. The Shiv Sena claimed that the BJP leadership had broken its promise to share the position of chief minister on a rotating basis between the two parties.

The saffron allies' relationships deteriorated, especially after Thackeray joined forces with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as chief minister.

The CM and 39 Sena MLAs effectively overthrew the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June of this year. The BJP helped Shinde later form the government, but the party has remained embroiled in a power struggle between the two factions.