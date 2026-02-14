'Huge Negligence': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Rushes To Metro 4 Slab Collapse Site In Mulund’s LBS Marg After 1 Dead In Mishap - WATCH

Mumbai: The newly elected Mumbai Mayor, Ritu Tawde, condemned the concrete slab collapse incident in Mulund from the under-construction Metro Line 4, calling it a “huge negligence.” Her statement came as she reached the accident site. The slab collapse incident has killed one person and injured three others.

