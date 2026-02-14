'Huge Negligence': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Rushes To Metro 4 Slab Collapse Site In Mulund’s LBS Marg After 1 Dead In Mishap - WATCH

Mumbai: The newly elected Mumbai Mayor, Ritu Tawde, condemned the concrete slab collapse incident in Mulund from the under-construction Metro Line 4, calling it a “huge negligence.” Her statement came as she reached the accident site. The slab collapse incident has killed one person and injured three others.
Ritu Tawde reached the site of the concrete slab in Mumbai, calling it “huge negligence.” She said the parapet was fitted only yesterday and questioned whether safety norms were followed. Traffic should have been stopped during installation. The injured were admitted to the hospital, and one person has died, she added.
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
