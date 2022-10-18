Huge crowd at Mumbai's Dadar market: Traders lodge complain with BMC on illegal hawkers; allege inaction

Huge crowd at Mumbai's Dadar market: Traders lodge complain with BMC on illegal hawkers | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali the Dadar market is crowded with shoppers. The traders are still worried since the roads and footpaths are encroached on by the hawkers.

Some of them have covered the front side of the shops blocking the entrance, hence affecting the business of the shopkeepers. The worried Dadar Vyapari Sangh (DVS) had approached the BMC requesting action on the illegal hawkers. But the civic officials have turned a deaf ear to their request, alleged traders.

Dadar is one of the favourite shopping destinations in the city. The station which connects Western and Central lines and is surrounded by vegetable and flower markets, witnesses lakhs of footfall every day. The important roads like Ranade road and D'silva road etc are surrounded by hawkers making it difficult for the citizens to walk on them. Just a few days left before the Diwali festival the market is overcrowded with shoppers.

"The number of hawkers has doubled this year, almost all of them have covered the front side of the shops. We have brought this to the notice of G /North ward officials, but till now no action has been taken. In fact, the situation is getting worse day by day due to the negligence of the civic officials," said Sunil Shah, chairperson of DVS.

Deepak Devrukhkar, secretary of DVS said, "Based on our complaint the BMC took action against illegal hawkers in July. But after some days they returned to the street, According to the order of the Supreme court no hawking is permitted within 150 metres from any municipal markets or railway station. The area outside Dadar (west) railway station and the road is covered with hundreds of hawkers. This is affecting the business of shopkeepers in Dadar."

To decongest Dadar the BMC had undertaken a 15-day special drive in July. Accordingly, the area outside Dadar station, D'silva road and Ranade road was made free from hawkers. "We could manage to keep hawkers away for some days. Several times we have taken action and the issue will hopefully be resolved after the implementation of the hawker's policy," said the civic official. Prashant Sapkale, assistant municipal commissioner of the G/North ward was not available for comment.

This is what the shopkeepers at the Dadar market had to say on the issue:

In the morning when I opened my shop I had to first fight with the hawkers who blocked my shop's entrance. Since the area is surrounded by hawkers the customers don't get excess to enter the shop, hence they move further. The BMC is turning a deaf ear to our complaints. We are the real taxpayers but the hawkers don't have to pay any electricity charges or rent.

- Rajan Raut ( "Saree Ghar" on Ranade road)

The hawkers have covered 70 to 80 % of roads and footpaths. Due to this some of the traders don't get a single customer till 4 in the evening. The shopkeepers are losing 60 to 70 % of their business. If we don't get business how will we pay taxes? They are earning more than us. I had also written to the civic officials some days back and requested action. But no response has been received yet.

- Bhavesh Gala (Kitchen Palace, near Kabutarkhana)