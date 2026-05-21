Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor & Dy Visit BMC Headquarters In Mumbai For Courtesy Meet; Waste Management, Infrastructure Plans Shared With HDMC Delegation

Mumbai: Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Jyoti Patil and Deputy Santosh Chavan, along with their senior delegation, paid a courtesy visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Thursday, May 21.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde shared pictures from the courtesy meet and said, "A special in-depth meeting was held at the BMC headquarters, adding that "presentations were made by various important departments of the BMC to accelerate the development of the HDMC."

Moreover, she further added that "during the meeting, presentations were made by several key BMC departments, including the Municipal Corporation Secretariat, Business Development, Solid Waste Management (SWM), Environment and Climate Change, and Infrastructure departments." Officials shared information about various modern projects and administrative practices being implemented in Mumbai.

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The Mayor further added, "By imbibing each other's best administrative practices and innovative technologies, there is no doubt that both cities will scale new peaks of development!"

Meanwhile, a special press conference was organised at the Bharatiya Janata Party state office in the BMC headquarters to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance's governance in the civic body.

Leaders presented a progress report focused on rapid development and transparent governance, highlighting key achievements aimed at making life easier for Mumbaikars, including the pothole-free Mumbai campaign, high-tech beach and marine cleaning, improved healthcare facilities, and upgraded digital citizen services.

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