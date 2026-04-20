Mumbai's Mayor Ritu Tawde Announces Live Broadcast Of BMC Meetings To Ensure Accountability | File Pic

Mumbai: Citizens can now directly witness how the corporators they elected from their respective wards speak in the house and raise pressing civic issues. For the first time in its history, the general body meetings of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are being telecast live on its official YouTube channel, “@MyBMCMyMumbai,” starting Monday.

While the BMC had been working on live-streaming its proceedings for some time, the official rollout appears to have been accelerated following a significant uproar during a recent general body meeting. The controversy stemmed from alleged remarks about Bal Thackeray made by opposition leader Kishori Pednekar. She made these comments while addressing a point of order raised by former mayor Vishakha Raut, who highlighted the absence of proper protocol to honour the mayor at public events. Pednekar was reportedly referring to a civic function linked to Asha Bhosle, where she was seated in the second row.

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Announcing the move, Mayor Ritu Tawde said that live telecasts would enhance transparency and allow citizens to observe firsthand how their elected representatives address civic concerns. The initiative also follows a demand raised by Amrin Shehzad Abrahani, who had written to the mayor advocating for live coverage of BMC proceedings and had circulated a supporting video.