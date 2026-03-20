Fpj Dialogue: Mumbaikars Were Taken For Granted, Focus Only On Contracts; Will Make System Fair’, Vows Mayor Ritu Tawde

Mayor Ritu Tawde (53) of the BJP said she was determined to break the stranglehold of a cabal of contractors over the BMC. In an interaction at the FPJ office on Friday, she alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress took Mumbaikars for granted during their time in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. ``Their focus was never governance—it was all about contracts. There was understanding between these parties in the standing committee because of which the same contractors kept getting repeated opportunities. We are determined to break this entrenched syndicate, open the system and make it fair," she asserted. Excerpts from the interview:



What have been your main challenges as the mayor?

Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress took Mumbaikars for granted during their tenure. Their priority was never governance—it was contracts, tenders, and backroom understandings. As a result, several critical civic issues have remained pending since 2014, which I am now working to resolve. Though the Mayor is called the first citizen, I see myself as the first ``sevak" of Mumbaikars. My biggest challenge—and responsibility—is to deliver the Mumbai that its citizens truly deserve.



As Mumbai got a mayor after four years there are a lot of expectations from citizen. Several people come to meet you every day with lot of hope. What is your experience?

From the very first day I assumed office on February 11, I have made it a point to meet all the people who come to my office. I personally interact with 200 to 250 citizens daily in my cabin, and I don't get up till the last person in line is heard. Earlier, citizens were not given this kind of access—many weren’t even allowed to step in the mayor's office with their grievances. I have changed that. I listen to every issue and, wherever possible, resolve it on the spot by directly calling the officials concerned. Today, people are seeing immediate results and the fact that I can get things done has spread by word of mouth publicity. Hence more and more Mumbaikars are coming forward with the confidence that their voices will be finally heard.



When you took charge you announced a 100-day action plan. What work has been done so far?

Out of the 21 key issues we placed on the agenda at the BMC, several have already been resolved, and the rest are being fast-tracked. To bring in complete transparency, we have decided that from this year onwards, all 27 educational items distributed to students from Grades 1 to 8 will be procured through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), replacing the earlier tender-based system that left room for irregularities. We have also launched a 365-day cleanliness drive for Mumbai, making it a true people’s movement by involving citizens, corporators, hospitals, and schools. Clean societies can upload their work on the BMC portal and get prize money ranging from Rs.10 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs. Corporators who ensure their wards remain dustbin-free will receive an additional Rs. 1 crore in funds to further strengthen civic infrastructure. To ensure accountability in critical work like desilting, we have mandated a third-party audit by the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay. Our focus is clear—transparency, participation, and visible results on the ground.

How are you resolving the long- pending issue of hawkers?

When I took charge, I made it clear that strict action would be taken against illegal hawkers. The message is now loud and clear that illegal hawkers will not be tolerated in Mumbai anymore. As per the records of the BMC, there are around 32,500 eligible hawkers. The process to regulate hawking through designated zones was initiated after the formation of the Town Vending Committee (TVC), for which elections were conducted in 2024 to ensure fair representation. However, this process has been delayed due to legal challenges in court. I have directed the BMC’s legal department to expedite the submission of an affidavit so that we can move forward without delay. Once the court delivers its judgment, we will immediately implement clearly defined hawking and non-hawking zones. Eligible hawkers will be issued ID cards with QR codes to ensure full transparency and accountability. This will help us instantly identify illegal hawkers and take swift action, while protecting the rights of those who are genuinely authorized.

But your own party members like Capt Tamil Selvan have stopped the removal of flower stalls which are occupying entire pavements in front of Matunga post office. How do you tackle that?

I will not deny that I have received letters in support of the flower market—from others as well as from members of our own party. But I cannot and will not discriminate. My work has to remain transparent and fair. The chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has clearly directed me to function without any bias, and I am committed to that principle. If anyone is operating without a valid licence, they will not be allowed to carry out business on footpaths—rules will apply equally to everyone.

You are talking of developing gardens, but as many as 45,000 mangrove trees to be cut for the Coastal Road North project. Please comment.

I am not aware of this issue. But my priority would be to preserve the green cover and not destroy it. The mangroves act as barriers during the monsoon and they should be saved.

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Mumbai is most likely to be flooded heavily this monsoon because the BMC has not yet finalised a contractor to desilt Mithi River. Why the delay?

I held a review meeting on this issue only recently and we have removed the criteria of an experienced contractor. The deadline has been extended for the second time until March 24. We are hopeful that fresh contractors will approach. We have to wait until then.

The condition of BEST buses- once the lifeline of Mumbai- is further deteriorating. What are you doing about it?

The BMC has given Rs 1,000 crore to the BEST Undertaking. However, I have received a letter from the BEST committee chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao asking for Rs 3,000 cr. I have arranged a meeting next Tuesday with the union and budget department officials and the municipal commissioner to see how further funding can be done. There are several BEST employees who haven’t received their gratuity. The condition is precarious.

`A' is where the BMC headquarters, Vidhan Bhavan, Mantralaya, Nariman Point and several important buildings are situated. Lakhs of people from the suburbs come here daily. But for the past several years this important ward does not even have a full-fledged assistant municipal commissioner. Why?

You have raised an important issue. I definitely take it up with the administration immediately.

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