Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Pays Courtesy Visit To Governor Jishnu Dev Varma At Raj Bhavan; Discussed Development Of Mumbai

Mayor of Mumbai X account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma was paid a courtesy visit by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde at Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar on Friday, March 20, in keeping with established civic protocol following the assumption of office.

As per tradition, the Mayor, the first citizen of Mumbai, meets the newly sworn-in Governor, marking a formal introduction and reaffirming coordination between the state and civic administration.

Mayor of Mumbai X Account

During the meeting, the Mayor congratulated Governor Varma on his appointment and presented him with a bouquet, a ceremonial shawl, and a token of honour. In response, the Governor extended his congratulations to Tawde on her election and conveyed his best wishes for her tenure as Mayor of India’s financial capital.

According to the tweet shared by the handle ‘Mayor of Mumbai,’ the meeting was cordial and focused on strengthening institutional collaboration. Highlighting the Governor’s extensive administrative experience, Tawde requested him to allocate time for a detailed interaction with a delegation from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The proposed meeting aims to allow newly appointed civic officials to benefit from his guidance and insights into governance and administration.

Governor Varma, in turn, assured his full cooperation in supporting the Municipal Corporation’s initiatives aimed at the city’s overall development. The visit underscores the continuation of long-standing administrative traditions while setting the tone for collaborative governance between the Governor and the Mayor.

Jishnu Dev Varma officially took oath as the new Governor of Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, on March 10. Appointed following President Droupadi Murmu’s major administrative reshuffle.

On the other hand, Ritu Tawde of the BJP took charge as the Mayor of Mumbai on Wednesday, February 11, after being elected unopposed, marking the party’s return to the mayoral post after over four decades.

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