HSC board exam hall tickets to be released from April 3

Finally, after repeated demands, students appearing for Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination can access their hall tickets online starting from April 3, 2021. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday said hall tickets or admit cards of HSC board exam will be available at www.mahahsscboard.in from April 3 onwards.

Students can access their hall tickets from the official website of Maharashtra state board under college login. MSBSHSE said, "Junior colleges and schools should print hall tickets and provide to students appearing for HSC board exams. No fees should be charged from students for printing of hall tickets."

In addition, the MSBSHSE has directed students to check their name, photograph, details and signature on the hall ticket. MSBSHSE said, "Students should check their basic details thoroughly on their hall tickets. In case of any errors, students should approach their respective school, junior college or the divisional board office of MSBSHSE."

Students were waiting for their hall tickets in order to check exam centres as HSC board theory examinations are scheduled to begin from April 23 to May 21, 2021 via offline mode.

Devasini Baburajan, a Class 12 HSC student said, "My college is in South Mumbai but I live in the western suburbs so I wanted to check my exam centre in advance. I fear there might be more restrictions on commute in the coming days due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. It is good that our hall tickets are provided via online mode."