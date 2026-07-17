HRAWI Urges Maharashtra Govt To Extend Bar Operating Hours For FIFA World Cup Final Viewing | AI

Mumbai: The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) (HRAWI) has urged the Maharashtra government to grant a one-time extension of operating hours for permit rooms and bars in licensed hotels and restaurants across the state to allow football fans to watch the FIFA World Cup Final.

Growing Demand

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, HRAWI has requested permission for licensed establishments to remain open until 3:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, so that patrons can watch the live telecast of what it described as one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

According to the association, hotels and restaurants have already started receiving enquiries from guests interested in watching the final at their venues. It said the extension would help accommodate residents, domestic tourists and international visitors expected to follow the match.

Precedent Cited

"The FIFA World Cup Final is a truly global sporting spectacle that brings people together across cultures and borders. Allowing a one-time extension of operating hours for licensed hotel and restaurant bars will enable patrons to enjoy the match in a safe, regulated and professionally managed environment while also supporting tourism and the hospitality sector. Such a measure would encourage responsible celebrations at licensed establishments rather than unregulated venues and reflect Maharashtra's progressive approach towards promoting international sporting events and tourism," said Jimmy Shaw, President, HRAWI.

The association pointed out that the governments of Karnataka and Assam had granted similar one-time relaxations for licensed hospitality establishments during previous FIFA World Cup Finals while ensuring compliance with public safety, excise regulations and law and order requirements. It has appealed to Maharashtra to adopt a similar approach.

Disparity Highlighted

Besides Maharashtra, HRAWI has also submitted similar representations to the governments of Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat seeking temporary relaxation in operating hours for hospitality establishments during the FIFA World Cup Final.

HRAWI said the present restrictions on bar operating hours prevent licensed establishments from serving customers throughout the duration of the late-night match despite several other categories of businesses now being permitted to function round the clock.

Commitment to Responsible Operations

"While several categories of businesses are now permitted to operate round the clock, the existing restrictions on operating hours for permit rooms and bars within licensed hospitality establishments prevent us from serving patrons for the duration of the match. The extension would not only generate additional business for licensed hotels and restaurants but also benefit allied sectors by boosting late night dining, food and beverage sales and tourism related spending. It would also provide visitors with safe and supervised venues to enjoy the event, thereby supporting responsible hospitality practices," said Pradeep Shetty, Spokesperson, HRAWI.

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The association assured the state government that all participating member establishments would strictly adhere to licensing conditions, excise regulations, crowd management measures, public safety norms, noise regulations and directions issued by the police and other authorities.

"Our member establishments have consistently demonstrated their commitment to responsible operations and full regulatory compliance during special occasions and major public events. We are confident that, if approved, this one-time extension can be implemented seamlessly while maintaining the highest standards of public safety, discipline and guest management. We sincerely hope the Government will favourably consider our request and extend this support to Maharashtra's hospitality industry and the thousands of football enthusiasts eager to experience the final responsibly," Shetty added.

Founded 76 years ago, HRAWI represents hotels and restaurants across western India and has been advocating for policy measures affecting the hospitality sector.

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