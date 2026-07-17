Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane Directs Officials To Expand Matsyasampada Scheme Outreach

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane |

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to ensure the effective implementation of the Chief Minister Matsyasampada Scheme and launch extensive awareness campaigns so that its benefits reach the maximum number of fishermen across the state.Chairing a state-level review meeting at Mantralaya, Rane instructed regional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the Fisheries Department to organise special taluka-level camps every week to spread awareness about government welfare schemes and increase the number of beneficiaries.

Monitoring and Planning

He also stressed the need for regular monitoring of divisional progress and the preparation of a concrete action plan to expand the scheme's outreach.The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Ramaswamy N., Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Managing Director Prakash Khapale, regional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other senior officials.Reviewing the establishment of regional fisheries training centres under the scheme, Rane said the process of setting up centres in the Pune and Nagpur divisions is underway.

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He directed officials to expedite work related to funding, approvals, land allocation and project proposals, while also accelerating the establishment of training centres at Vasai in the Mumbai division and Gadchiroli in the Nagpur division.The minister also called for timely planning of study tours to enable Maharashtra's fish farmers to benefit from modern fisheries technologies adopted in other states. He further instructed officials to expedite action on proposals received under the ambitious super-intensive brackish water shrimp farming initiative, for which the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and model Detailed Project Report (DPR) have already been circulated to the concerned departments.

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