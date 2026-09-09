'How Many Lives Must Be Lost Before The System Finally Changes?': Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To MPSC Aspirant's Death In Pune - VIDEO

Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To MPSC Aspirant's Death |

Pune: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday has reacted to the death of MPSC aspirant Prathamesh Deshmukh in Pune, questioning whether repeated examination irregularities, paper leaks, postponements and financial pressures are taking a severe toll on students preparing for competitive examinations.

In a video posted on X, Dipke said Deshmukh was a resident of Dharashiv who had moved to Pune to prepare for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations.

प्रथमेश आज आपल्यात नाही, पण त्याच्यासाठी न्यायाची लढाई आता आपल्या सगळ्यांना मिळून लढायची आहे.



महाराष्ट्रातील हजारो MPSC परीक्षार्थी अत्यंत सामान्य आणि कष्टकरी कुटुंबांतून येतात. अनेक जण छोट्या शहरांतून आणि दुर्गम गावांतून आपल्या कुटुंबाच्या अपेक्षा आणि राज्याची सेवा करण्याचं… pic.twitter.com/atRvqRPe38 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 9, 2026

“All of us, and especially the government, need to think about why he took this extreme step,” Dipke said.

Students carry dreams, responsibilities of entire family

Highlighting the pressures faced by aspirants who move to Pune from other districts, Dipke said such students often arrive carrying not only their own ambitions but also the expectations and financial responsibilities of their families.

“When a young person comes to Pune from a district like Dharashiv, they bring not only their dreams but also the responsibilities of their entire family with them. Prathamesh too must have hoped that he would clear the MPSC, become a senior officer and serve the state and the country,” Dipke said.

An MPSC aspirant Prathamesh Deshmukh has died by suicide.



Thousands of MPSC aspirants across Maharashtra come from humble backgrounds, many from small towns and remote villages, carrying the hopes of their entire families and a dream of serving the state.



Preparing for these… pic.twitter.com/CDUvNExRQL — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 9, 2026

“But when there are irregularities in the examination system, question papers are leaked, results do not come on time, or examination dates are repeatedly postponed, does the government have any idea how much this affects students?” he added.

However, repeated examination cancellations, postponements and alleged paper leaks can only increase their stay in the city and increase expenses such as rent and food, adding to the financial burden on their families, he said.

Why should students pay such a heavy price?

In his post, Dipke said thousands of MPSC aspirants across Maharashtra come from ordinary, hardworking families, with many travelling from small towns and remote villages to cities such as Pune to prepare for competitive examinations.

“Why should students have to pay such a heavy price for the failure of the very examination system they were supposed to trust?” Dipke asked.

His remarks come amid growing anger among MPSC aspirants over alleged examination irregularities and a recent paper leak controversy.

What reports say about Deshmukh's death

According to a Saam TV report, Deshmukh had been facing financial difficulties and had an outstanding debt of around Rs 2.5 lakh. He had also reportedly left behind a handwritten note.

The report stated that Deshmukh had visited his village before his death and learnt from relatives that the family's soybean crop had been burnt due to adverse weather conditions and reported drought in the region.

Read Also MPSC Aspirants Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Demand Probe Into Paper Leaks

The report further stated that Deshmukh's father had died earlier and that his family comprised his mother and four sisters. The crop was reportedly an important source of financial support for the family.

Reports have suggested that financial pressures, the crop loss and cancellation of the MPSC examination had caused Deshmukh significant stress. However, the exact circumstances that led to his death remains subject to investigation.

Further details are awaited.