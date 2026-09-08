MPSC Aspirants Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Demand Probe Into Paper Leaks | X - RRPSpeaks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 8: Scores of MPSC aspirants staged a protest in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, alleging widespread corruption and paper leaks, and demanded a high-level probe into the recent recruitment examinations.

Protesters gathered at the Kranti Chowk area of the city, demanding the immediate appointment of officers with a "clean image" to the top posts in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Hundreds of students staged a protest at Kranti Chowk against alleged paper leaks in MPSC examinations pic.twitter.com/vWHLPdIlhN — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2026

काल पुण्यात दिसली तशीच MPSC च्या विद्यार्थ्यांची एकजूट आज छत्रपती संभाजीनगरमध्येही दिसत असून विद्यार्थ्यांच्या या मागण्यांना आमचा पूर्ण पाठिंबा आहे. आतातरी सरकारने MPSC चे अध्यक्ष आणि सचिवांना पदावरून हटवावं आणि पेपरफुटीप्रकरणात अटक झालेल्या आरोपींच्या कार्यकाळात झालेल्या सर्व… pic.twitter.com/xYrLaln9wC — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) September 8, 2026

A similar march was held in Pune on Monday.

"An efficient officer with a clean image like (state FDA commissioner) Tukaram Mundhe should be posted to MPSC; only then students will get justice. We come from families of farmers and come here to study and fulfil the dreams of our parents," one of the protesting aspirants said.

Probe into paper leak case

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating a question paper leak involving the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination held in March. The police have arrested seven persons, including a female candidate who had secured seventh rank in the exam, in connection with the case.

Amid demands for his resignation, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar last week said that the question paper leak in the Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination had occurred before he took charge of the recruitment body.

Aspirants raise exam concerns

Another protester said that the aspirants were suspicious about the examinations conducted after the COVID-19 pandemic and they should also be probed.

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"We should know what is happening. I have been studying for four years and appearing for exams. Those with money are benefiting today," he remarked.

One of the aspirants at the agitation said that they have lost faith in the MPSC.

"We have been betrayed. Aspirants with consecutive seat numbers are getting appointment letters. This cannot be a coincidence," he claimed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)