Satya Niketan PG Collapse: Supreme Court To Hear Case On Friday; May Consider Pan-India Building Safety Checks |

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday the matter concerning the collapse of a five-storeyed building being used as a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which left seven people dead.

A bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R Mahadevan listed the matter after Senior Advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, who is the Amicus Curiae in the case concerning widespread violations of building bye-laws and unauthorised conversion of residential properties into commercial establishments, sought an early hearing.

According to the Livelaw reports, Sinha has placed the September 6 Satya Niketan collapse before the Supreme Court through a status report and has sought further directions, including a time-bound inspection and safety audit of PG accommodations, private hostels and similar student accommodation facilities in and around colleges and universities across Delhi.

Supreme Court may consider pan-India building safety checks

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that the Delhi High Court has already taken up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the Satya Niketan collapse and has issued several directions.

Justice Amanullah noted that the issues raised before the Delhi High Court overlap with the proceedings already pending before the Supreme Court concerning building violations, as reported by Livelaw reports.

The bench indicated that it may consider transferring the High Court proceedings to the Supreme Court.

“This has been taken in right earnest but it is overlapping. We will take it day after tomorrow and then probably we may make the transfer here. We already have something in mind. It will have to be pan India basis,” Justice Amanullah said.

The observation indicates that the Supreme Court may consider expanding the scope of the proceedings beyond Delhi and examine building safety and violations on a pan-India basis.

Delhi High Court orders inspection of PG hostels

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court issued several directions following the Satya Niketan building collapse.

According to the Livelaw reports, the High Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to inspect, within one week, all PG hostels under its jurisdiction and submit a report on whether the buildings were constructed with the requisite permissions.

The civic body has also been asked to report whether there were violations of sanctioned permissions or building bye-laws and whether any statutory or executive regulations exist for regulating PG hostels in Delhi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the matter had been taken up seriously and that officials found responsible had been suspended.

Proposed Safety audit of PGs & Hostels

The Amicus Curiae has proposed extending the Supreme Court’s inspection exercise to PG accommodations, private hostels and similar student accommodation establishments across Delhi.

The proposed inspection would examine several aspects, including:

Sanctioned building plans and actual construction.

Number of floors constructed on the premises.

Basement construction and subsequent alterations.

Permissible land use.

Structural safety of the building.

Fire-safety compliance.

Means of ingress and egress.

Whether the premises are in a dangerous or ruinous condition.

The proposal comes amid concerns over the use of residential properties as commercial PGs and student accommodation facilities.

What happened in Satya Niketan PG Collapse?

The building at Property No. P-14, Satya Niketan, South-West Delhi, collapsed at around 1:30 pm on September 6.

According to the status report filed by the Amicus Curiae, the property measured approximately 55 square yards and consisted of a basement and four floors above the ground floor.

The premises were being used as a boys’ PG accommodation under the name “Hostel Daze.”

The collapse killed seven people, while at least 12 others were rescued and taken to hospitals, including the AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

The exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

The preliminary material referred to in the status report indicates that construction-related work was being carried out in or around the basement. There were also reports of waterlogging in the basement immediately before the collapse.

FIR Registered, Owner Arrested

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR at South Campus Police Station in connection with the incident.

The case has been registered under Sections 105, 290 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The property owner, identified as Hari Om Bansal, was reportedly arrested in Rajasthan on September 7.

Earlier Supreme Court Inspection Exercise

The Amicus Curiae has pointed out that Satya Niketan was not included in the inspection exercise previously ordered by the Supreme Court.

By its July 9 order, the Court had constituted a committee to inspect buildings in Lajpat Nagar, Saket and Malviya Nagar.

The inspection was completed on September 3. According to the status report, the committee identified certain buildings in Saidulajab, Saket and Lajpat Nagar as being in a precarious and unsafe condition. Its report is yet to be placed before the Supreme Court.

Sinha has therefore sought to extend the exercise to PGs, private hostels and other student accommodation facilities.

Supreme Court proceedings on building violations

The Supreme Court proceedings arise from a broader matter concerning alleged widespread violations of building bye-laws and land-use regulations.

On March 25, 2026, the Court took note of such violations and observed that construction was frequently being undertaken in breach of applicable norms, including in prohibited areas.

The Court had directed that the issue be monitored on a pan-India basis.

Against this background, the September 6 Satya Niketan collapse and the proposed inspection of PGs and private hostels could lead to wider scrutiny of the safety and legality of student accommodation facilities across the country.