How is plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a PIL? asks Bombay HC 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari | Photo Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned a social worker as to how his plea seeking impeachment proceedings against Governor Bhgat Singh Koshiyari for his statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Savitiribai Phule and Jyotiba was a public interest litigation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja also asked the petitioner, Deepak Mavla how the court could pass orders restraining the governor from speaking.

PIL sought impeachment proceedings be initiated against Koshiyari

Mavla filed a PIL through his advocate, Nitin Satpute, seeking impeachment proceedings be initiated against Koshiyari for his defamatory and mocking statements against Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule, and Jyotiba Phule.

It further prayed that the HC restrain the governor from making any such comments in the future that would lower the dignity of the governor's office.

Satpute mentioned the PIL on Thursday before the bench sought an urgent hearing.

To this, CJ Datta asked: "How is this a public interest litigation?" "And can we restrain?" The judges stated that they would review the petition and then decide whether to continue the case for a hearing.