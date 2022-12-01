e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHow is plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a PIL? asks Bombay HC 

How is plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a PIL? asks Bombay HC 

Plea seeks restrain on Governor from making statements that would lower dignity of the Governor’s office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari | Photo Credit: Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned a social worker as to how his plea seeking impeachment proceedings against Governor Bhgat Singh Koshiyari for his statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Savitiribai Phule and Jyotiba was a public interest litigation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja also asked the petitioner, Deepak Mavla how the court could pass orders restraining the governor from speaking.

PIL sought impeachment proceedings be initiated against Koshiyari

Mavla filed a PIL through his advocate, Nitin Satpute, seeking impeachment proceedings be initiated against Koshiyari for his defamatory and mocking statements against Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule, and Jyotiba Phule.

It further prayed that the HC restrain the governor from making any such comments in the future that would lower the dignity of the governor's office.

Satpute mentioned the PIL on Thursday before the bench sought an urgent hearing.

To this, CJ Datta asked: "How is this a public interest litigation?" "And can we restrain?" The judges stated that they would review the petition and then decide whether to continue the case for a hearing. 

Read Also
Will Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari resign? Here's what we know so far
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Massive crowd at airport due to system failure

Mumbai Updates: Massive crowd at airport due to system failure

Palghar: Wild boars disturb farming activity, farmers demand compensation for damaged crops

Palghar: Wild boars disturb farming activity, farmers demand compensation for damaged crops

Maharashtra: Congress asks ruling alliance MPs & legislators to resign over insult to Chhatrapati...

Maharashtra: Congress asks ruling alliance MPs & legislators to resign over insult to Chhatrapati...

Maharashtra bets big on mining of gold reserves in Sindhudurg district

Maharashtra bets big on mining of gold reserves in Sindhudurg district

FPJ EXCLUSIVE : MCZMA defers clearance for 1.6 km four lane bridge between Nariman Point & Colaba,...

FPJ EXCLUSIVE : MCZMA defers clearance for 1.6 km four lane bridge between Nariman Point & Colaba,...