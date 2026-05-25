'How 8.5 Km Ride Became 19 Km’?: Mumbai Commuter Travelling From Worli To Marine Drive Exposes Alleged Taxi Meter Fraud - VIRAL VIDEO |

Mumbai’s iconic Kali Pili taxis have landed in controversy once again after an Instagram user alleged that a driver attempted to overcharge him during a short journey across the city.

According to the viral post, the commuter hired a metered taxi from Palladium Mall in Worli to Pizza By The Bay at Marine Drive. The passenger claimed that despite the journey being approximately 8.5 kilometres, the taxi meter allegedly displayed nearly 19 kilometres and a fare of Rs 500.

The user further alleged that when questioned about the inflated reading, the driver initially responded with “rudeness and attitude”. However, the situation reportedly changed after the commuter began recording a video of the interaction.

In the Instagram caption, the user wrote that the driver later admitted that “maybe the meter is not right” and allegedly asked the passenger to pay Rs 400 instead and leave the matter there. The video was also tagged to Mumbai Police while questioning how such frauds continue openly in the city.

Netizens Demand Strict Action

The incident quickly gained traction online, with several social media users expressing anger and concern over alleged taxi meter scams in Mumbai.

One user commented that such drivers “should be arrested and their licences revoked”, while another urged Mumbai Police to catch the driver for allegedly cheating innocent passengers on a daily basis.

A third user suggested that the meter may not have been reset before the passenger entered the taxi, calling it a “classic trick” allegedly used to overcharge commuters.

Concerns Over Passenger Trust

The viral clip has once again sparked debate around passenger safety and trust in Mumbai’s traditional taxi network. While Kali Pili taxis remain an important mode of transport for thousands of commuters every day, incidents involving alleged fare manipulation continue to surface on social media from time to time.

Mumbai Police has not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral video.