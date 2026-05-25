He Snatched My Phone When I Called 100’, Woman Recounts Terrifying Mumbai Auto Ride Near Airport | Representational Image

A social media post detailing an alleged confrontation with an autorickshaw driver near Mumbai Airport has triggered concern among commuters and renewed discussions around passenger safety in the city.

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The incident was shared on Sunday by an X user, who described her experience after exiting Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport. According to her post, the auto driver allegedly refused to operate the vehicle by meter and later became aggressive during the journey.

The woman claimed that matters escalated near Sahar Cargo Signal, where the driver allegedly threatened her. She further alleged that he snatched her mobile phone when she attempted to dial the emergency helpline number 100.

In her post, she stated that she had noted down the autorickshaw registration number and tagged Mumbai Police, Mumbai Traffic Police and the Commissioner of Police while seeking action.

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Mumbai Police Respond

Responding to the complaint on X, Mumbai Police acknowledged the incident and assured that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned department.

“Thanks for bringing this to our notice. Sahar Traffic Division has been informed about this,” the official handle replied.

The woman later responded to the police message, expressing hope that strict action would be taken against the driver.

“Thank you. I am hoping strict action is taken against such people,” she wrote.

Social Media Users React Strongly

The post quickly drew reactions from several social media users, many of whom expressed frustration over repeated complaints involving autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai.

One user commented that such incidents continue because some drivers allegedly feel they can escape consequences easily. Another advised the complainant to file a Right to Information application with the Sahar Traffic Division to seek updates on the case.

A third user alleged that corruption and bribery weaken public trust in enforcement systems and embolden offenders.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns regarding commuter safety, refusal by some drivers to use meters and the need for stricter enforcement against misconduct involving public transport operators in Mumbai.