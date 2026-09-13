'Hong Kong Account' With ₹64 Crore: Fake CBI Officer Dupes Ghatkopar Senior Citizen Of ₹7.7 Lakh | File Pic

Mumbai: A 69-year-old Ghatkopar resident was allegedly duped of Rs7.72 lakh by cybercriminals who posed as officials of the Delhi Crime Branch and the CBI and falsely claimed that a Hong Kong bank account opened in his name had received Rs64 crore.

The fraudsters allegedly told Lalbabu Jugal Singh that a man named Adilshah had been arrested and had opened a bank account in Hong Kong using Singh’s identity. They claimed that Rs64 crore had been deposited into the account and Singh had received Rs2.50 crore as commission from the alleged transaction. The accused then threatened him with arrest and subjected him to what is commonly known as a ‘digital arrest’ scam.

According to the FIR registered at Pantnagar police station, Singh received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number at around 10.30 am on August 22. The caller introduced himself as Police Inspector Pradeep Sharma from the Delhi Crime Branch-CBI and claimed that Singh was under investigation in connection with the alleged Hong Kong account.

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The accused told Singh that bank accounts belonging to his family members would also be verified and threatened that he could be arrested. They subsequently made a video call and allegedly connected Singh to another person dressed as a senior police officer.

Singh denied having any account outside India or receiving money from any such transaction. However, the fraudsters allegedly sent him a purported SBI letter and examined his passbook over a video call. They then claimed that he had failed to provide satisfactory information and told him that an arrest warrant was being prepared.

The accused allegedly showed Singh what appeared to be an arrest warrant before disconnecting the call, leaving him frightened.

Later, the fraudsters contacted Singh again and instructed him to transfer his fixed-deposit funds to an account for ‘verification’. Acting on their instructions, Singh broke his fixed deposit on August 24 and transferred Rs7.7 lakh through RTGS to the bank account provided by the accused.

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They allegedly told him that the money would be returned only after his account was verified and the case was closed. The accused continued calling him regularly and allegedly took his ‘attendance’ as part of the fake investigation.

On September 2 and September 5, Singh tried contacting the accused but received no response. He later approached his bank with the purported SBI letter and discovered that he had been duped.

Pantnagar police have registered a case against unidentified callers and the holders of the beneficiary bank accounts under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

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