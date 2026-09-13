Speeding Car Hits Police Barricade During Bandra Nakabandi, Constable Injured As Driver Flees Spot | AI

Mumbai: An unidentified motorist allegedly injured a police constable and damaged a barricade while speeding through a nakabandi on SV Road in Bandra (West) in the early hours of Friday.

Driver’s Identity Yet To Be Established

The Bandra police have launched a search for the motorist. However, they could not note the vehicle's registration number as it was speeding, visibility was poor at night, and the vehicle's headlights were dazzling. "The team is gathering information about the car through CCTV footage to track down the accused," said an officer from the Bandra police station.

According to the complaint, Karan Mohite, 29, a constable posted at the Bandra police station, was on duty during a nakabandi conducted between 1.30 am and 3.30 am near Bandra Talao on the southbound carriageway of SV Road, Bandra West. He was on duty along with Sunil Kawale and officers Patil and Zajurne when the incident occurred.

Speeding Car Hits Roadblock

Mohite said that at around 2.20 am, a red-coloured car approached the Jarimari-Bandra Talao roadblock at high speed. The police personnel signalled the driver to stop, but the motorist allegedly continued without slowing down and struck a barricade.

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The impact pushed the barricade into Mohite's left hand, causing him minor injuries. The driver allegedly fled from the spot without stopping. Because of the vehicle's speed, poor visibility, and dazzling headlights, police personnel could not note its registration number.

Mohite subsequently underwent a medical examination at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West before approaching the Bandra police station and filing a complaint against the unidentified driver. Police registered a case on Friday, and further investigation is underway.

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