Two Mumbai GRP Constables Suspended For Allegedly Facilitating Illegal Gutkha Transportation Through Railway Trains | AI

Mumbai: Two Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel were suspended on September 7 for their alleged involvement in facilitating the transportation of consignments of banned gutkha, a senior GRP officer confirmed.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Anil Gujar (buckle no. 3360), a constable posted at the Borivali Government Railway Police Station, and Tushar Thakur (buckle no. 1287), a constable posted at the Vasai Government Railway Police Station.

Complaint Triggered Departmental Probe

According to a GRP officer, a citizen a few days ago sent a complaint to senior GRP officers at the headquarters, alleging that Gujar and Thakur were in contact with gutkha suppliers and helped transport consignments from Gujarat to Mumbai.

Following the complaint, the GRP initiated a departmental inquiry, which allegedly found the two constables' involvement. Subsequently, Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar issued suspension orders against both constables on September 7.

Gutkha Allegedly Moved Through AC Coaches

Sources said gutkha is banned in Maharashtra and alleged that the two constables helped facilitate its transportation from Gujarat to Mumbai. Sources further claimed that a video had been recorded showing gutkha being transported in an air-conditioned coach, with bags containing the banned product allegedly kept in a storage compartment.

According to sources, gutkha suppliers allegedly paid storage contractors to facilitate the transportation of the consignments. Sources further alleged that certain personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other security agencies were paid to allow the transportation, which was allegedly carried out regularly.

Mail And Express Trains Allegedly Used

The sources claimed that gutkha consignments were also transported in mail and express trains. The consignments were allegedly loaded at either Vasai or Borivali railway stations and later transported by taxis or other vehicles.

Sources said several long-distance trains arriving at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai were allegedly being used to transport gutkha. The packets were allegedly concealed in black bags and hidden among bedroll storage areas, with the alleged connivance of certain contractor personnel and others.

The trains allegedly used for transporting the consignments include the Suryanagari Express, Golden Temple Mail, Garib Rath Express, Awadh Express, Bhavnagar Express and Haridwar Express.

Railway passenger activist Samir Zaveri said, "Despite Maharashtra's ban on gutkha under Article 47, it remains openly available at every corner at inflated prices. This raises serious concerns that the ban remains only on paper, endangering public health and undermining the rule of law."

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