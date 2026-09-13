Ganeshotsav Security In Kalyan-Dombivli: Over 1,000 Police Personnel And Home Guards To Manage Festival Crowds | AI

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli region will see heightened security arrangements during the upcoming Ganeshotsav, with 1,066 police personnel and Home Guards being deployed across Kalyan Police Zone-3 to manage crowd movement, traffic and security during the festival.

According to DCP Atul Zende of Kalyan Zone-3 a total of 302 public Ganpati mandals, 52,544 household Ganpati idols and 7,220 Gauri Ganpati installations are expected across the zone this year.

The security deployment will include two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), four Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 25 Police Inspectors (PIs), 80 Assistant Police Inspectors and Police Sub-Inspectors (APIs/PSIs), 795 police personnel and 160 Home Guards.

For additional security, two platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will also be deployed during the festival, officials said.

Manpada tops household installations

Among the police station jurisdictions, Manpada will record the highest number of household Ganpati installations, with around 12,000 idols expected to be installed.

Dombivli will have around 9,800 household idols, followed by Kolsewadi with 9,560, Vishnunagar with 8,084, Mahatma Phule with 2,800, Bazarpeth with 2,700 and Tilaknagar with 2,050.

The large number of household and public installations is expected to require coordinated deployment of police personnel, particularly around major public mandals and immersion-related routes.

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Bazarpeth has highest number of public mandals

Among public Ganpati mandals, Bazarpeth has the highest number at 72. Mahatma Phule has 46 mandals, Dombivli 43, Kolsewadi 40, Vishnunagar 33, Manpada 25, Khadakpada 23 and Tilaknagar 20.

Police officials said security arrangements would be managed according to the concentration of public celebrations and expected movement of devotees.

The deployment is aimed at ensuring smooth conduct of religious celebrations while maintaining public safety and facilitating the movement of residents and devotees throughout the festival period.

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