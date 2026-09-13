Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Meets Maharashtra Governor And CM Devendra Fadnavis To Strengthen Partnership On Climate, Health And Development Goals |

Mumbai: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), met Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday to discuss areas of mutual interest and explore opportunities for greater collaboration between the Ismaili Imamat, AKDN, and the state government.

First India Visit As Imam

The discussions with Varma at Lok Bhavan in the morning and with Fadnavis in the afternoon focused particularly on areas aligned with Maharashtra’s development priorities, including climate resilience, habitat, education, health, and livelihoods. The Aga Khan is on his first official visit to India since he became Imam in February 2025 following the death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

In a statement issued to the media, the Aga Khan said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with the Honourable Chief Minister and for the continued cooperation between the Government of Maharashtra, the Ismaili Imamat, and the Aga Khan Development Network. We look forward to building on this partnership and exploring further opportunities to contribute to improving the quality of life and creating opportunities for people across the state.”

Meetings With National Leaders

The meeting in Mumbai follows his engagements in New Delhi on September 10, when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior national leaders. During those meetings, the Ismaili spiritual leader expressed appreciation for the support extended to the work of the AKDN in India and highlighted its alignment with the country’s development priorities.

According to a statement issued by his office, institutions of the Ismaili Imamat have been present in India since the 19th century, when community institutions were first established. These have since developed into major national institutions that today serve more than nine million people through programmes covering rural and urban development, culture, economic inclusion, health, habitat, early childhood development, education, and climate resilience.

Music Reflects India’s Diversity

Reflecting on the significance of the visit to India, composer and musician Salim Merchant noted how the universal language of music mirrors a pluralistic society: "We may pray differently, sing different songs, and call the divine by different names. But if those journeys make us more compassionate, more peaceful, and more respectful of one another, they guide us toward our common humanity. India gives us an opportunity to experience this every day—where our varied faiths and traditions are a source of profound creative and social richness."

Under the leadership of Aga Khan V, AKDN continues its community-focused projects in Maharashtra, the office said. Near Mumbai, the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) has been working with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation on climate resilience and urban habitat. Its work includes measures to improve the energy and water efficiency of buildings and help communities cope with rising temperatures.

Green Housing Model In Mira Bhayandar

At Nav Yuwan Housing Society, an existing residential complex of 280 homes, the focus was on retrofitting the buildings rather than demolishing and rebuilding them. The project resulted in the housing society becoming the first in Asia to receive EDGE Advanced green building certification from the International Finance Corporation. The retrofit reportedly achieved savings of 41% in energy and 35% in water, along with 59% material efficiency.

At a chawl in Mira Bhayandar, AKAH has helped residents of tin-roofed homes reduce heat during summer through solar-reflective paint, aluminium-foil insulation, and wood-wool panels. Similar interventions have reduced indoor temperatures by 3°C to 5°C, according to the organisation’s 2024-25 annual report.

In Vasai-Virar, traditional community ponds known as bavkhals, some dating back 200 to 400 years, have been revived after decades of encroachment, pollution, and siltation. More than 600 bavkhals have been mapped as part of the wider effort.

The AKDN’s climate-related work also extends beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region through partnerships with state agencies on data-driven climate planning, sustainable cooling, renewable energy, and disaster-risk reduction. The Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India) works with tribal communities in Maharashtra, with a focus on livelihoods. Aga Khan Schools in the state currently serve around 2,260 students, including those at Diamond Jubilee High School and Diamond Jubilee High School for Girls in Mumbai.

During his six-day visit to India, Aga Khan V is visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

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