Homes, shops go underwater in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: Gadchiroli district in the north-east of Maharashtra has been receiving torrential rains for the last 48 hours, whereby the Parlkota river is in spate. On Wednesday, there was a sudden rise in its water level and the river burst its banks for the third time in 15 days, submerging over 100 houses and 40 shops.

Since water levels continue to rise, Bhamragad taluka now resembles an island. The district administration has been working to evacuate residents to safer spots since Wednesday night. The Kumbharguda nullah is overflowing on the Alalapalli-Bhamragad Marg, resulting in the road being closed. This has caused more than 100 villages to lose contact with the district headquarters.

The state transport corporation services have been affected since Monday. Several ST buses are stuck in Bhamragad. Incessant rains have caused water accumulation in this area and levels are rising. Thus, drains are overflowing, causing water to enter the village. Residents are using boats to navigate.