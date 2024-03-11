'Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’ - CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Digital Expo For Home Seekers

Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane |

Mumbai: After the grand success of CREDAI-MCHI Thane’s real estate and home finance expo, the ‘Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’ has continued in the digital form. On Thursday, chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the digital expo for home seekers.

The ‘Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’ attracted outstanding response from home buyers with 30,217 housing registrations, 217 bookings and Rs. 1250 crore home loans disbursed to home buyers. After the four-day home expo concluded in February last year, CREDAI-MCHI has launched the digital version of the expo where people can explore different housing options on their computer and mobile screens. People can continue home buying through CREDAI-MCHI’s website www.credaimchi.com.

On March 7, Maharashtra CM Eknathji Shinde formally inaugurated the digital expo and extended wishes that the digital version will help home seekers get their dream homes in Thane. He complemented the CREDAI MCHI Thane President Jitendra Mehta for his far-sighted move, adding that home seekers will be able to make their dream home in Thane a reality as a result.

Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane, said, “Even after the brick and mortar edition of the highly successful real estate and home finance expo is concluded, home seekers can make their dream homes a reality through the digital avataar, and it continues to help home seekers get their dream homes in Thane, making these a reality.”

He defined the Expo as being a grand success as 30,217 registrations, 217 bookings and Rs. 1250 crore in home loans were sanctioned during the four-day ‘Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’. It has been followed by many home seekers who visited the expo, over the past few weeks, visiting project sites and making their dream homes a reality. These will be supplemented by visitors to the digital expo, said Mehta.

“The organising team from CREDAI MCHI Thane worked hard and made the expo a grand success, but in the ultimate analysis, it is the City itself which drew visitors to the expo, and post the event, we are witnessing home buying by those who attended the expo. Those who missed the expo now can visit the digital expo, and make their dream home in Thane a reality,” he added.