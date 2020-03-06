Holika Dahan 2020: South Mumbai's 100-year-old tradition involves offering live animals

Holi, is not only revered as the festival of colours, but also the triumph of good over evil. The origin of this festival goes back to the death by fire, of powerful demon king Hiranyakashipu's sister Holika. Hence the name ‘Holi’.

Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi or Holika Deepak, is celebrated prior to Rangwali or Rang Panchami (celebrating with colours). A pyre is lit after sunset and people sing and dance around it. The fire signifies the victory of good over evil. According to experts, an array of offerings are burnt in the fire to garner prosperity and happiness.

Legend states Hiranyakashipu was granted a boon by Lord Brahma. He insisted that only he should be worshipped and would kill anyone who disobeys him. His son Prahlad, who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu refused to bow down. This made him furious and he decided to kill his own son. He seeked help from his sister Holika to have Prahlad killed.