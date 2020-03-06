Holika Dahan 2020: South Mumbai's 100-year-old tradition involves offering live animals

Holi, is not only revered as the festival of colours, but also the triumph of good over evil. The origin of this festival goes back to the death by fire, of powerful demon king Hiranyakashipu's sister Holika. Hence the name ‘Holi’.
Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi or Holika Deepak, is celebrated prior to Rangwali or Rang Panchami (celebrating with colours). A pyre is lit after sunset and people sing and dance around it. The fire signifies the victory of good over evil. According to experts, an array of offerings are burnt in the fire to garner prosperity and happiness.
Legend states Hiranyakashipu was granted a boon by Lord Brahma. He insisted that only he should be worshipped and would kill anyone who disobeys him. His son Prahlad, who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu refused to bow down. This made him furious and he decided to kill his own son. He seeked help from his sister Holika to have Prahlad killed.
Holika had a garment that prevented her from being harmed by fire, which she used as a means to fulfill her brother's wish. She sat on a bonfire and tricked Pralhad to sit on her lap. As the fire roared, the magical garment covered Prahlad instead. This led to the death of Holika, and Prahlad came out unharmed.
Following this tradition, is South Mumbai’s Tadwadi Utsav at Chira Bazar which is famous for its 'Navsala Pavnari Holi'. The mandal hosts a massive pyre that witnesses the burning of various offertories and associating with social causes. However a part of their tradition also involves offering animals in the pyre.
A 2019 report by Times of India states that an animal activist was allegedly beaten by the locals for protesting ‘animal cruelty’. However, a member of the committee clarified that the animals and other offerings are removed once the bonfire is lit, and that there's no harming of animals involved.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)