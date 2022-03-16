Holi 2022: Maharashtra government issues guidelines for Holi, Dhulivandan

Despite a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has released a set of guidelines for Holi, Dhulivandan celebrations.

As per the rules, citizens will not be allowed to celebrate Holi after 10 pm. Moreover, DJs will not be allowed during Holi celebrations and hiring one may attract legal action.

The guidelines have also stated that loudspeakers should not be used loudly in the view of the ongoing 10th and 12th examinations.

Furthermore, paint or water filled bubbles should not be forced on others, the rules said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:04 PM IST