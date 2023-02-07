History of freedom struggle will not be complete without Maharaj Sayajirao Gaikwad: Prof. Baba Bhand |

Thane: Maharaja Sayajirao was a wise king, he did social reforms, drought relief, education etc. Timeless laws passed in the field. He helped many legends, freedom fighters. Asserting that the history of the freedom struggle cannot be completed without him, the veteran biographer Baba Bhand said in Thane on Sunday, February 5. Baba Bhand also said that the Maharashtra government is publishing the biography of Sayajirao Gaikwad in the form of a book and bringing his achievements to the public.

History of freedom struggle will not be complete without Maharaj Sayajirao Gaikwad: Prof. Baba Bhand |

Special lecture was conducted on Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad's death anniversary in Thane

On the evening of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad's death anniversary on Monday, February 6 a lecture series was organized on behalf of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) at Harbor Hall, Tiptop Plaza, under the guidance of TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar. On this occasion, the biography of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad, the sculptor of modern India written by the eminent literary professor Baba Bhand revealed to the fans. Senior writer Ashok Chitnis, Dr. Shubha Chitnis, veteran film critic journalist Srikant Bojewar, Prakull Wankhede of Let's Read India along with Thanekars were present in large numbers.

Baba Bhand shed light on Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad's rich history

Baba Bhand shed light on the life of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad by presenting many examples of his work for the welfare of the Baroda state through his progressive thinking.

Bhand said, " Sayajirao helped many revolutionaries, he gave educational scholarships of about 89 crores (around 290 thousand crores in today's time) at that time. He passed many progressive laws, the laws passed by him were ahead of Europe and America at that time. He broke down the walls of caste and religion,made a law for the priests and he was the president of the second religious council. Also made the law that the daughter also has the right to the property of the father."

Baba Bhand shared knowledge on Sayajirao's initiatives in educational field

Sharing many experiences of Sayaji, Baba Bhand mentioned that the wonderful journey of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad, the only sovereign king of India, is a hidden golden page in Indian history. With the realization that education is the only means of progress and transformation, Sayajirao learned everything with perseverance and determination. Recognizing that reading books is a part of education identity, the young kings became more familiar with books.

Sayajirao persistently learned new things throughout his life. For public welfare and service to the public, he studied the administration system of the world at a young age. Residential schools were started at government expense for untouchable tribal children. He laid the foundation of untouchability in India. Sayajirao also started compulsory free primary education for boys and girls in the state. He has shown his uniqueness in many fields in India by choosing the path of humanity and all-religious equality by eliminating caste-religion differences, good administration, justice, help to agricultural industries, social and religious reforms.

Bhand planned publication of twenty-five volumes of literature on Maharaja Sayajirao

Baba Bhand himself planned the publication of twenty-five volumes of literature on Maharaja Sayajirao in the first phase. Through these volumes, Sayajirao's administration, public welfare work along with literature and art have become ideal solutions for cultural work.

Bhand informed that this is only the initial phase of the cultural heritage conservation project of 26642 pages of 62 books in twenty-five volumes and there is still a lot of work to be done. He said that he is thankful to the government for giving him the opportunity to take a small share in the publishing project of cultural responsibility.

Baba Bhand thanked TMC chief Abhijit Bangar for organizing a lecture on Sayajirao Gaikwad.

TMC chief spoke at the event about maintaining cultural health of city

Abhijit Bangar said that, "The common citizens have an image that water, meter and gutter are the municipal corporation jobs. The municipal administration will continue to strive for better work in this area, to provide these facilities to better the quality of the citizens. Along with this, it is also the responsibility of the civic body to maintain the cultural health of any city, reading culture is a subtle thread in this cultural journey. And the reason TMC conducts many cultural activities and will keep on doing that in order to impart knowledge to the coming generation."