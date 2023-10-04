Historic Moment As Wagh Nakhe To Return From Britain To India: CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Wagh Nakhe, a prime example of the Ganimi Kava (guerrilla tactics) significant in the establishment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj empire, has been agreed upon to be brought from Britain to India. This Wagh Nakhe of Shivaji will now serve as a kind of glimpse of Chhatrapati Shivaji not only for Maharashtra but for all Chhatrapati Shivaji enthusiasts in India, as announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde through a video conference system. The agreement to bring Wagh Nakhe to India was signed by the Director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tristram Hunt. The Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Principal Secretary of the Cultural Department Vikas Kharge, and Director of Archaeology and Museums Tejas Garge were present at the time.

Wagh Nakhe to stay in India for 3 years

This Wagh Nakhe will stay in India from November 2023 to November 2026. Tt Wagh Nakh will be displayed in various museums in Maharashtra for history enthusiasts and citizens to view. This includes state archaeological department museums in Satara, Nagpur, and Kolhapur, as well as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Mr. Shinde stated that this moment is historic for all Chhatrapati Shivaji enthusiasts, for Maharashtra, and for the nation. The 350th coronation anniversary of Shivaji was grandly celebrated in the state. This year, we are bringing this Wagh Nakhe, a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji's Maharaj valor, to our homeland, a significant gesture. He mentioned the significant importance of the Wagh Nakhe among Chhatrapati Shivaji weapons.

The Wagh Nakhe that has been touched by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s is invaluable to us. The Cultural Affairs Department took this initiative in light of Shivaji's coronation and accomplished it. The Chief Minister praised Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and his associates in the Cultural Department for their efforts. He also congratulated the State Cultural Affairs Department, the Central Government, and the British Government for this agreement. The Chief Minister mentioned that no king in India had the foresight of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This Tiger Claw will now serve as a kind of glimpse of Shivaji Maharaj not only for Maharashtra but for all Shivaji enthusiasts in India. It will serve as a reminder of Shivaji's valor.

Younger generation will be inspired by Shivaji Maharaj

He said the younger generation will tread the path set by the Maharaj, inspired by this valor. The agreement was signed amidst the rhythm of drums and the chant "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai" in a very enthusiastic atmosphere in London. On this occasion, the historic artifact in the museum was viewed by Minister Mr. Mungantiwar, Minister Mr. Samant, and other attendees.

The decision to bring back the Tiger Claw to India on the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation was made by Minister Mr. Mungantiwar. He consistently pursued it with the Central Government and internationally. On 15th April 2023, the Maharashtra Government initiated correspondence with the Victoria and Albert Museum after holding a meeting in Mumbai with the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Allen Gamel and the UK's Political and Bilateral Relations Deputy Chief, Ms. Imogen Stone. Now, that effort has truly borne fruit.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)