'Wagh Nakh’ Returns To India From UK: Everything About Shivaji's Dagger Used To Kill Afzal Khan

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ‘Wagh Nakh’, a priceless treasure of Indian history which is on display in the UK's Victoria and Albert Museum is going to return to its home country as UK authorities have agreed to give it back to India after ages.

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's visit to London is scheduled for later this month to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Elaborating on the same Mr Mungantiwar said, “We have got a letter from the UK authorities saying they have agreed to give us back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Wagh Nakh. We might get it back for the anniversary of the day when Shivaji killed Afzal Khan, based on the Hindu calendar. Some other dates are also being considered and the modalities of transporting the Wagh Nakh back are also being worked."

“The fact that the tiger claws are on the way back is a big step for Maharashtra and its people. The date of Afzal Khan’s killing is November 10 based on the Gregorian calendar but we are working out dates based on the Hindu Tithi calendar," added Mungantiwar.

Know about Wagh Nakh in detail:

What is Wagh Nakh?

Wagh Nakh is a dagger-shaped tiger claw which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to kill Afzal Khan, the General of the Bijapur Sultanate in 1659.

It is a fist-loading weapon. Its design has been inspired by the claws and nails of the big cat, the tiger. The claw-like dagger is designed to fit over the knuckles or be concealed under and against the palm.

The dagger consists of four or five curved blades, similar to the nails of tigers, that leave deep cuts on skin and muscles. It is made of steel and has four claws placed on top of bar with two rings for the first and fourth fingers.

History behind Wagh Nakh:

Wagh Nakh was used by thieves in earlier days but it gained prominence after it was used by the great warrior and founder of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the battle against the army of Bijapur in 1659, Shivaji met Afzal Khan saying that he wanted to negotiate. He secretly carried a dagger in his left sleeve and wagh nakh in his right.

When the two leaders went to formally hug each other in unarmed peace; Shivaji pierced Khan’s stomach with Wagh Nakh and then stroked him with a dagger.

Following that, Shivaji carried Afzal’s sword as a trophy, which is still in the possession of his descendants.

After a successful rebellion against the Bijapur Sultanate, Shivaji erected an independent Maratha state around his home town, Pune.

Thus, Wagh Nakh is a significant mark of Indian history, a priceless possession for the country with which the sentiments of the people are attached.

When is Wagh Nakh likely to come back to India?

The transfer of Wagh Nakh must be undertaken with care and responsibility. So, for the safe transfer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s wagh nakh, Mr Mungantiwar along with the Principal Secretary of Culture, Dr Vikas Kharge, and Director of the State's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Dr Tejas Garge will visit the Victoria & Albert Museum and other museums in London. This three-member team will make a six-day visit — costing Maharashtra ₹50 lakh to London from September 29 to October 4.

Mungantiwar said that steps will be taken to bring back other Indian belongings as well like Shivaji’s Jagadamba sword and the other artefacts which are also, on display in the UK.

