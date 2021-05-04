Hike Maharashtra's oxygen quota by 200 MT: State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to Centre

With 16 of the 36 districts in Maharashtra witnessing a surge in corona cases, State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday, has sought the allocation of an additional 200MTs of oxygen. He has also requested the Centre to allocate 10 LMO (liquid medical oxygen) tankers to enable the state to procure its allocated LMO quota from the steel plant at Angul via the Roll On-Roll Off (RoRo) Oxygen Express.

Kunte’s letter said, “Maharashtra continues to face onslaught of second wave of COVID pandemic with current active caseload of 6,63,758, of which 78,884 cases admitted are on medical oxygen including 24,787 in ICU. Moreover, 16 districts viz Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nandurbar, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur are showing continuous growth in COVID active cases and oxygen requirement.

“However, considering this situation of rising medical oxygen demand, I request that the present allocation of the State be enhanced by at least 200 MT. This allocation may be enhanced at locations convenient to the State, otherwise earlier allocation from RINL, Vizag and Jindal Steel Plant, Angul, Odisha, remains on paper only.”