Hidden Bowel Perforation Successfully Treated Through Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery At Mumbai Hospital

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Mumbai: A 55-year-old police officer was successfully treated after doctors uncovered a hidden bowel perforation that had initially appeared to originate from a completely different part of the intestine, highlighting the importance of timely diagnosis and advanced minimally invasive surgery in managing abdominal emergencies.

The patient was admitted to Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, with severe upper abdominal pain. Although initial blood investigations were largely unremarkable, the intensity of his symptoms prompted doctors to conduct further evaluation. A CT scan suggested that the problem originated in the small intestine, where doctors suspected a perforated diverticulum had caused an infection inside the abdomen.

Given the seriousness of the condition, the patient was immediately taken up for laparoscopic surgery by Dr. Sanjay Sonar, Consultant General Surgery and Laparoscopy. However, what appeared straightforward on imaging turned out to be a far more complex surgical challenge.

During surgery, doctors found that loops of the small intestine had become densely stuck together, forming a large inflammatory mass. Around 40–50 ml of pus had accumulated inside the abdomen, indicating an ongoing infection. As the surgical team carefully separated the clumped bowel loops, they expected to identify the suspected perforation in the small intestine. Instead, they found the small bowel to be normal.

Further exploration revealed the actual source of the infection—a large perforated mass in the large intestine. The perforation had triggered a severe inflammatory reaction involving surrounding bowel loops, effectively masking the true diagnosis.

“The CT scan suggested pathology arising from the small intestine, but during surgery we discovered that the actual problem originated in the large bowel. The perforation had created an inflammatory mass that involved surrounding intestinal loops, making diagnosis particularly challenging,” said Dr. Sonar.

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The surgical team successfully removed the diseased segment of the large intestine and controlled the infection using a minimally invasive laparoscopic approach. Due to severe inflammation and contamination, surgeons created a temporary colostomy to allow healing before reconstruction.

The patient recovered well and was discharged in stable condition. He later underwent a successful laparoscopic reversal of the temporary colostomy. Doctors said the case underscores how abdominal emergencies can present in unexpected ways and demonstrates the growing role of advanced laparoscopic surgery in improving outcomes for complex gastrointestinal conditions.



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