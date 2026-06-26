Bombay HC Seeks Verification Of Water Tanker Supply Claims In 22 Melghat Villages

he Bombay High Court has sought verification of the Maharashtra government's claim of regular tanker water supply to 22 villages in Melghat | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 25: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the petitioners to verify the government’s claim that drinking water is being supplied regularly to 22 villages in Melghat through water tankers.

HC Reviews Water Supply

A Division Bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing petitions filed by activists Dr Rajendra Burma and Bandu Sampatrao Sane regarding chronic malnutrition, shortage of healthcare staff, poor infrastructure and rising child mortality in the tribal region.

Additional Government Pleader Pooja Joshi submitted a chart showing that two water tankers were being sent every day to 22 villages facing water scarcity.

She also placed on record a letter from a village sarpanch supporting the government’s claim. According to the State, the tanker supply provides around 20 litres of water per person per day.

Advocate Jugalkishor Gilda, representing the petitioners, raised concerns that some villages, including Dharni, were not receiving an adequate water supply and that the quality of the water being supplied was poor.

Court Seeks Village Details

Advocate Poornima Upadhyay, appearing for an NGO working in tribal areas, told the court that several other villages were also not receiving water. She said that many tribal villages have traditionally depended on water tankers, highlighting the need for a long-term solution.

The Bench asked her to provide the names of villages that continue to face water shortages and are not being supplied with water tankers. It, however, said that, for the moment, it would focus on ensuring water supply and would review the present situation before considering broader issues.

Funds And Next Hearing

During the hearing, the State informed the court that it had not received 50 per cent of the funds due from the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Under the scheme, the Centre and the State are required to share funding equally.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 1.

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Read Also Bombay HC Questions Maharashtra Govt's Claims On Potable Water Supply In Melghat Villages

The court had earlier sought details of the State’s policy for supplying drinking water to affected villages. It had taken serious note of the issue after being informed on April 22 that 13 people had died and 86 others had been hospitalised due to alleged water contamination in Amravati. The court had then directed the State to ensure the regular supply of potable water through tankers.

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