Bombay HC Questions Maharashtra Govt's Claims On Potable Water Supply In Melghat Villages

The Bombay High Court questioned the Maharashtra government's assertions on drinking water supply, citing concerns over conditions in Melghat villages | PTI

Mumbai, June 23: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sharply criticised the Maharashtra government over its claims regarding the supply of clean and potable water to villages across the state, observing that official reports submitted before the court did not reflect the ground reality.

A Division Bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata noted that despite the government's assertion that water was being regularly supplied through tankers, several villages, particularly in the tribal Melghat region of Amravati district, continued to face acute shortages of drinking water.

The court was hearing petitions filed by activists Dr Rajendra Burma and Bandu Sampatrao Sane highlighting chronic malnutrition, inadequate healthcare staffing, poor infrastructure and rising child mortality in the region.

Court Questions Government Claims

On Monday, the bench had expressed concern over the worsening water scarcity in Melghat and sought details of the state's policy for providing drinking water to affected villages.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Additional Government Pleader Pooja Joshi informed the court that water tankers were being supplied periodically to all villages facing shortages.

The bench, however, questioned the veracity of the government's reports, pointing to incidents of illness and deaths allegedly linked to contaminated water in Amravati district.

“If the government is saying water is being provided, then why are such incidents occurring? Your reports are false. They are clearly prepared by officers sitting here in their office. The ground reality is different,” the court remarked.

The judges further observed that villagers had complained that water tankers arrived only once every eight days and questioned why residents would make such allegations if adequate supply was indeed being ensured.

Concern Over Contaminated Water

The court recalled that during an earlier hearing on April 22, it had been informed that 13 persons had died and 86 others had been hospitalised due to water contamination. Following that hearing, the state was directed to ensure a regular supply of potable water through tankers to affected areas.

Assuring the court that water supply would be improved, Joshi stated that the government would take necessary steps to ensure regular availability of drinking water.

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Further Hearing On Thursday

The bench also suggested that the state consider supplying water directly to households instead of discharging it into village wells. It directed the petitioners' advocates to submit details of villages receiving water only once a week and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

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