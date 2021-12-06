Hey Mumbai! Here’s a WhatsApp group that provides free newspaper PDF daily

Reading a newspaper is a matter of habit and a disciplined practice. As newspapers have always been a source of credible and trustworthy information, they become a part of our daily routine. Over the years with technology making progress by leaps and bounds, the printed copy of the newspaper is now being consumed widely in the form on an Epaper. The Free Press Journal has always offered its Epaper free of cost to its readers. The Free Press Journal newspaper PDF can be downloaded for free by clicking this link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/C3qPewT1AGHLG2dPL26c8M

How to download the Free Epaper in easy steps:

1) Click on the link : https://chat.whatsapp.com/C3qPewT1AGHLG2dPL26c8M

2) Join the group

3) Receive a free PDF of the Epaper daily

4) You can share the link with your family, friends and groups

While several media organisations follow a paid subscription plan, the Free Press Journal has made a promise to its loyal readers that it shall provide them with an Epaper edition every morning – free of cost.

The Times of India charges its readers Rs 1,999 for an annual subscription, while The Indian Express subscription fee is Rs 1,399 (annual). The Hindustan Times makes its epaper available for Rs 999 annually, and Mumbai-based tabloid mid-day charges Rs 360 for its Epaper edition annually.

The Free Press Journal, which has editions in Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain would like to state that the media house is dedicated to updating its readers with the latest news through its website and Epaper.

We’ve always reiterated that our paper will always be open to sharing to whoever wants to share it.

The Free Press Journal reiterates its desire to keep all its readers informed and assures you that sharing the PDF or any form of the paper is not an illegal act.

