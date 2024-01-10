'Height Of Shamelessness': Uddhav Thackeray Tears Into Speaker's Decision, Demands SC Action Against Him

Administrator

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar for his decision on disqualification petitions filed by both factions of the party.

Narwekar, in his decision, had held that the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde was the real political party. He also went on to refuse disqualification of CM Shinde and 16 of his party MLAs for refusing to follow whip issued by Sunil Prabhu.

Even little kids know who the Shiv Sena belongs to: Uddhav

"The assembly speaker was given specific directions by the Supreme Court. He has not followed those directions. He has not disqualified any MLAs. The case was about disqualification of MLAs. If you are not considering our constitution, then why have you not disqualified us?" Thackeray asked Narwekar.

Thackeray went on to say that even little kids in Maharashtra know who does the Shiv Sena belong to. He said the speaker considered the Election Commission's decision, which in itself is wrong and has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

"This is height of shamelessness," Thackeray said.

SC had accepted our whip, Narwekar went against SC: Uddhav

Thackeray requested the SC that if contempt plea cannot be filed against the speaker because of protection, it should take suo-motu cognisance of the matter.

"He had no right to decide it," Thackeray said on speaker not considering the 2018 constitution of the party.

Thackeray also said that the SC had accepted the whip and group leader of his party faction in its verdict. However, speaker Narwekar gave an opposite decision.

Thackeray went on to add that Shiv Sena can never belong to Shinde as the relation between the party and him ended long back.

Thackeray also asserted that the party would go to Supreme Court against speaker's decision.