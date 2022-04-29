Heatwave conditions persist in Mumbai, Pune; mercury levels remain above normal

Heatwave conditions persisted in Mumbai as temperatures remained above normal on Thursday.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 4 degrees above normal at 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Pune reported a temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature in the city remained above 41 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

It was the highest temperature recorded in this eastern Maharashtra region, it said in a release.

Elsewhere in Vidarbha, Akola recorded maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.1, Yavatmal 44.7, Amravati 44.4, Nagpur 44.3, Gondia 43.5, Washim 43, Gadchiroli 42.8 and Buldhana 42.3 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave conditions are expected to prevail for next five days in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Brahmpuri and Akola areas, it added.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:39 PM IST