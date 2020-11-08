Hearing on pre-arrest bail plea of Deepika Padukone's ex-manager adjourned

Mumbai: The hearing of the anticipatory bail application of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash was adjourned till November 10 by a local court on Saturday.

Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande stated that the relief given to her will continue but she will have to cooperate with the investigating agency. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating her after two types of drugs were allegedly recovered from her residence.

To recall, NCB had submitted before a special court that it will not take any coercive action against Prakash until Saturday. Her anticipatory bail plea is pending before the court and will be heard.

NCB had issued summons to her in the drugs case connected with Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. When she had not remained present before it, nor explained her absence, it had said she was ‘untraceable’. Thereafter, she had filed a pre-arrest bail anticipating arrest. The agency is probing Prakash in case number 16 after two types of drugs were seized during searches conducted at her residence last Tuesday. The apex drug law enforcement agency seized a small quantity – 1.7 grams of hashish and three vials of CBD (cannabidiol) oil – during the raid. Prakash is a former employee of the KWAN Talent Management agency in Mumbai. She was handling Deepika’s account and is being probed for alleged incriminating chats with the actor in which drugs were discussed.

Sources said that Prakash has denied the allegations saying that she was not in Mumbai during the NCB’s panchnama at her residence and that she was in Goa in the last four days before the searches. Prakash said that she is claiming innocence saying that she is not aware of how the drugs of minuscule quantity were found at her residence.