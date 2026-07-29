'He Will Get Married Only After...': Abhijeet Dipke's Mother Reveals Wedding Proposal Pouring In For Son From Across Nation After CJP Protest |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Days after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, called off the protest over the alleged NEET paper leak after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Dipke’s mother, Anita Dipke, on Tuesday stated that following his struggle for the students and the name he created in the past few days, people are now sending him marriage proposals.

Mother speaks about proposals

Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, she said, “Marriage proposals have been coming for him for some time now. They have been coming for the past two years, but he has said that he will get married only after completing his studies and becoming financially independent."

VIDEO | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, says, "Marriage proposals have been coming for him for some time now. They have been coming for the past two years, but he has said that he will get married only after… pic.twitter.com/nJ6yyZDqLO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

While further talking to reporters, she asserted he has made it clear that he wants to focus on his career and studies in the coming years.

Anita, elaborating on the topic, said, "He told us, 'Let me earn something after finishing my studies. Otherwise, how will I get married?' I told him we have enough money, but he said he wants to earn for himself. He is so honest that he won’t take anything other than clothes for his wedding,” reported India Today.

Campaign drew public attention

Abhijeet, who arrived from Boston on June 6, 2026, intending to seek justice for students over the alleged NEET paper leak, had placed only one demand before the Indian government—the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan—after serious lapses and irregularities were allegedly found in the education system under his tenure.

Since then, Abhijeet has garnered public attention, with several marriage proposals reportedly pouring in from across the country.

Health remains a priority

Furthermore, when Anita was asked whether she wished to see her son get married and settle down, she said, “What parent on this planet doesn't wish to see their child settled? Every parent wants their child to get married. I feel the same way."

However, she clarified that the final decision would be taken by her son and that she does not want to discuss marriage with him for a month owing to his health, as he continues to undergo treatment following his deteriorating condition.

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